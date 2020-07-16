PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Firefighters are battling a chemical leak at an Amazon warehouse in west Phoenix.
Capt. Todd Keller with the Phoenix Fire Department said an unidentified chemical is burning in a trailer on the property near 75th Avenue and Van Buren Street.
Video from the scene showed a large amount of smoke coming from the area where trucks are stored at the warehouse.
There are no reports of any injuries a this time.
Keller said all surrounding buildings within 1,000 yards of the area are being evacuated. Interstate 10 is closed in both directions from 67th Ave to 83rd Ave due to the hazmat situation. Check traffic conditions here.
