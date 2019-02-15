YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Much of Arizona saw heavy rainfall all day Thursday, especially in the high country.
Both Oak Creek Canyon and Beaver Creek experienced heavy flooding.
According to the Sedona Fire District, the crest of water in Oak Creek was over 12 feet at about 11:30 p.m. Thursday night. The district says this is the highest crest of water they've seen since 2004.
Yavapai County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) said the area of Rimrock along Beaver Creek experienced heavy flooding.
YCSO spokesman Dwight D'Evelyn said many of the homes along the creek's edge quickly filled with several feet of water, causing evacuations of the area.
The Red Cross and Yavapai County Emergency Management (YCEM) set up a shelter at Beaver Creek Baptist Church for the evacuees.
YCEM said Friday morning in a Facebook post that an RV park in Cottonwood was also evacuated to Mingus Union High School.
Sedona FD posted a video on their Facebook page showing the bridge at Old Indian Road was completely underwater and impassible.
The flooding continued into Friday morning.
Video posted at 2 a.m. showed water rushing at Mission Rancho in Oak Creek Canyon.
Sedona FD says the water should be receding soon but will still be dangerous.
Use caution and do not try to pass flooded roads.
