SEDONA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Much of Arizona saw heavy rainfall all day Thursday, especially in the high country.
According to the Sedona Fire District, the crest of water in Oak Creek was over 12 feet at about 11:30 p.m. Thursday night. The district says this is the highest crest of water they've seen since 2004.
Sedona FD posted a video on their Facebook page showing the bridge at Old Indian Road was completely underwater and impassible.
The flooding continued into Friday morning.
Video posted at 2 a.m. showed water rushing at Mission Rancho in Oak Creek Canyon.
Sedona FD says the water should be receding soon but will still be dangerous. Use caution and do not try to pass flooded roads.
