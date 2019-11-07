A huge police response was at a shooting scene in Phoenix early Thursday morning.

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police surrounded a house in Phoenix after a domestic violence incident unfolded early Thursday morning. 

According to Phoenix police Sgt. Maggie Cox, it all started at about 5 a.m. when police were called to a home near 27th Avenue and Broadway for a domestic violence call where an ex-boyfriend was trying to break in. 

[WATCH: Huge police response to shooting in Phoenix]

When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. It is not clear if the man is the ex-boyfriend.

Cox said police were trying to put together what happened and to identify the suspect.

Arizona's Family news chopper was over the house where there was a large police presence. The scene cleared just after 8 a.m.

The shooting remains under investigation.

 

