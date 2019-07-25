GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Police released a heated phone call of a sixth grader's father confronting his teacher for having sex with the boy in Goodyear.
Investigators say the father spoke to Brittany Zamora on the phone before she got arrested.
She tried to convince him to settle without going to the police.
"Can you explain to me, can we meet to talk about this? Something we can settle outside?" she asked on the call.
"Oh yeah, oh yeah that's what we can do so I can give you a chance to do it some other kid," the victim's father replied.
Later, Zamora handed the phone to her husband, but the victim's father doesn't hold back.
"Your wife decided to be a monster and prey on a child; she scarred my son mentally. Do you understand what a 13-year-old boy did having sex with a teacher? Do you get that at all? You're asking me to forgive," the father said.
"I don't think they had sex," Zamora's husband said.
"I am not even getting involved with this. You will know the truth in a few short days," said the victim's father.
During the other parts of the phone call, the victim's father says things that are too vulgar for TV or print.
Zamora was arrested in March of 2018 for having sex with the 13-year-old student.
She pleaded guilty to sexual conduct with a minor in June and was sentenced to 20 years in prison earlier this month.
