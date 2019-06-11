Surprise, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A three-day excessive heat warning for the Valley this week has AAA warning drivers to check their tires.
The National Weather Service forecasted a range of highs from 110 to 112 degrees on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
[WATCH: Arizona heat is hard on tires, increases blowout danger]
Auto experts said those extreme temperatures beat up tires and can lead to blowouts putting you in danger. It also means the possibility of crashes and costly repairs.
“Tire failure is one of the top three reasons for calls during the summer months,” said Michelle Donati, an AAA spokesperson.
She said it's because the heat takes a toll on vehicles and puts them to the test.
"If a tire fails while you're driving, it could not only be an inconvenience, but it could pose a safety hazard," said Donati. "In fact, there have been fatal crashes because of tires blowing out."
[3 ON YOUR SIDE: Bad tires are accidents waiting to happen]
S & S Tire & Auto Service Center general manager Brad Slagle said tires aren’t designed to withstand extreme heat.
"This is definitely our busy season," said Slagle standing in his El Mirage/Surprise shop. "This is where we see a lot of blowouts due to tire neglect."
He explained the most important thing people can do to prevent a heat-related blowout is making sure they have the correct tire pressure.
"Tire pressure is crucial," he said. "That's the number one thing."
The recommended Pounds per Square Inch [PSI] is located on a sticker on the inside of the door.
“Having too little or too much air causes friction inside the tire," Slagle explained.
Combined with the hot pavement, it can cause the tire to explode.
Slagle also recommends checking tire treads. If they're worn down, it's time to replace them ASAP.
He recommended checking the four numbers after DOT listed on the tire which represent the week and year the tire was made. For example, 4718 would mean the 47th week of 2018 which is November 2018. That means the tire would expire in November 2023.
[WATCH: Bad tires can have deadly consequences on the road]
According to Arizona DPS Trooper spokesperson Kameron Lee, if you have a tire failure, it’s best to not slam on the brake because it can cause you to lose control. Lee recommends slowly pressing the brake and pulling off to the right side of the road.
If you see someone have a tire blowout while driving, he said to safely get out of their lane.
