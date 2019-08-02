PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Don Brandt, the CEO of Arizona Public Service, will not appear before the Arizona Corporation Commission next week as expected.
Brandt was scheduled to stand before the utility regulators on Wednesday and answer tough questions about three customers who died in the heat after their power was cut off.
But on Monday, the chairman of the commission, Bob Burns, sent a letter informing Brandt that a special open meeting will be held on Sept. 4 to answer questions.
Critics of the state's largest power company, like Stacey Champion, say the commission is letting Brandt off the hook by granting the extension.
"The three people we know of who died after their power was turned off in triple-digit temps were not granted an extension or they might be alive today," Champion said Friday.
The rescheduled meeting, according to Champion, also allows Brandt to avoid negative media attention before he's expected to address shareholders about APS's profits next week.
Corporation Commissioner Boyd Dunn said he agreed to delay the meeting because he wants Brandt to be prepared and come ready to answer "very pointed questions."
Dunn said the commission has roughly 70 questions to ask Brandt, ranging from circumstances surrounding customer deaths to political spending by the company in previous election cycles.
A spokesman for APS told Arizona's Family that Brandt, who made $12 million last year, will be unavailable for media questions until next month's meeting.
