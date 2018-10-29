PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) − The Heard Museum is opening a unique and original exhibition on Oct. 29 that can only be seen in Phoenix.
Yua: Henri Matisse and the Inner Arctic Spirit will be the public's first and only opportunity to see this exhibition that explores the "artistic and spiritual connection between the great 20th century French modern master Henri Matisse and the Indigenous people of the Arctic."
Matisse is a celebrated artist, however, his striking black-and-white portraits of Inuit people are largely unknown to the general public. He was inspired, in part, by a group of Yup'ik (Native Alaskan) mask collected by his son-in-law Georges Duthuit.
While working on his masterpiece La Chapelle de Vence in the last decade of his life, Matisse became interested in both the physical forms and spiritual concerns of the Inuit which later inspired this series of 39 individual portraits depicting the faces of Inuit men and women.
The exhibition will also feature Yup'ik masks, cultural objects, archival photographs, film and ephemera totaling more than 150 pieces.
"The Heard Museum is honored to show these rarely seen works by Matisse and to share this extraordinary story with our visitors," said Heard Museum Director and CEO David M. Roche in a news release. "Of particular significance to us is the effort this story inspired to reunite pairs of Yup'ik masks that, due to a variety of circumstances, have been separated by time and great distances.
"It's a thrilling and emotional experience to see them together again and advancing this type of scholarship is central to our mission."
Yua: Henri Matisse and the Inner Arctic Spirit, presented in the Virginia G. Piper Charitable Trust Grand Gallery, is co-curated by Sean Mooney, curator of the Rock Foundation and Chuna McInytre, a Yup'ik artist and elder, and is the first ever exhibition to restore the original cultural practice of mated pairs of Yup'ik masks.
"It's a privilege for us to show our masks," said McIntyre in a news release. "All of these masks were once used together in a ceremony, then dispersed all over the world.
"People will experience centuries of history and it is a rare opportunity to finally have them all together again thanks to the Heard Museum."
The exhibition runs from Oct. 29 to Feb. 3 at the Heard Museum. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit matisse.heard.org.
