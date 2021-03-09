PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Valley doctors are seeing more patients complaining of allergy symptoms in recent weeks. It turns out our windy weather might be to blame.
"Wind is an allergy sufferer's downfall. The plants that we are allergic to are wind pollinators, so they are plants that just hang their pollen out there for the wind to blow around," said Dr. Michael Manning, the president of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology Associates.
"Over the last month, the pollen count has really increased, and with the recent winds, the pollen particles are microscopic, so they can blow up to 400 miles on a windy day," said Dr. Duane Wong, an allergy & immunology specialist at Arizona Allergy Associates.
There are a few things you can do to protect yourself.
"The pollen count is highest at night and in the early morning hours. In fact, they start to go up at 5 p.m. They stay elevated all night and drop down at about 10 o'clock, so one of the worst things you can do is leave your windows open at night," said Dr. Wong.
If you are outside at night, doctors recommend showering when you get home to get all those pollen particles off you. You can try over-the-counter medications, but if you are still having issues, see a doctor. Sometimes allergies can cause more serious issues for people suffering.
"In addition to the nasal symptoms, we are seeing a lot of respiratory symptoms so people with asthma is really triggering, so people are having difficulty breathing and that's when it gets serious," Wong said.