TUCSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- UArizona has announced a new change to their parental leave policy, doubling the amount of paid leave for employees from six to 12 weeks. Parental leave may be taken for births, adoption, stillbirth or surrogacy. Parents can also extend their leave up to 12 more weeks, using accrued time off or unpaid leave.
"If both parents are university employees, both are entitled to take paid and unpaid parental leave," said the university in a release on Tuesday.
Employees must meet two criteria to be eligible for the new change. They must be employees for at least a year and must be scheduled to work 20 or more hours a week.
There are three rules of the new policy. The rules include a limit of one paid leave per child, a limit of once per 12-month period and the employee must return to work for at least 30 days. Employees will continue to get full pay, benefits and accrue vacation and sick time on paid parental leave.
For more information on the new policy or to request a parental leave form, visit hr.arizona.edu.