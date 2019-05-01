TUCSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Health officials sent out a warning on Tuesday about a possible measles exposure in Tucson.
The Arizona Department of Health Services and the Pima County Public Health Department said an out-of-state visitor with measles traveled to Tucson between April 17 and April 29 and may have exposed the public to the disease.
The person was at the Tucson International Airport from 6 a.m. to 10:40 a.m. on April 29.
Measles can be prevented with the MMR vaccine.
The disease can be spread through the air when the person infected coughs or sneezes, doctors say. Measles symptoms can appear seven to 12 days after exposure but may take as long as 21 days to appear. Those symptoms include a fever 101 degrees or higher, red, watery eyes, a cough and runny nose. A rash will appear after that is red, raised and blotchy, officials said. The rash starts on the face at the hairline and moves down the body and could last five to six days.
You are immune to measles if you have received two doses of the MMR vaccines or were born before 1957 and have received one MMR vaccine, officials said.
The exposure comes nearly two months after a 1-year-old infant from Pima County was diagnosed with measles.
The baby had recently traveled to Asia.
