PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Standing water from this week's rainstorms could worsen West Nile virus, Maricopa County environmental workers said.
The "buzz" of West Nile virus keeps getting worse.
[WATCH: This week's storms bring back mosquitoes to Phoenix area]
Not only does Maricopa County lead the country for new cases, but environmental workers said this week's storms could cause an explosion of mosquito activity.
"Here we go again. We're getting storms, so we're concerned to see what happens," said Johnny Dilone with the Maricopa County Environmental Services Department.
According to county workers, the number of new West Nile cases was finally starting to go down recently.
Then came the storms that hit on Monday.
In a day, standing, stagnant water returned, with mosquitoes also expected to make a comeback
"We thought that was going to be it, and now we're getting hit with storms," Dilone told Arizona's Family.
County workers expect the virus to pick up the pace at the end of next week.
At this rate, they anticipate West Nile season to continue until Thanksgiving.
It comes amid a horrible year for the virus.
So far, in 2019, there have been more West Nile cases than in 2017 and 2018 combined, according to the Maricopa County Environmental Services Department.
As a result, Arizona is the worst in the country for the mosquito-made illness.
According to the County health department, 15 people have died from West Nile this year.
To keep the virus away, County workers said they've been setting up hundreds of new mosquito trapping stations each week.