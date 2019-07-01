TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- If you ate at the Genghis Grill restaurant at Tempe Marketplace recently, you might have been exposed to hepatitis A, the Maricopa County Department of Public Health said Monday.
If you were at Genghis Grill on any of the dates below and start experiencing symptoms, the department suggests you go to your doctor as soon as possible.
Thursday, May 30
Saturday, June 1
Wednesday, June 5
Thursday, June 6
Friday, June 7
Saturday, June 8
Thursday, June 13
Friday, June 14
Saturday, June 15
Tuesday, June 18
Symptoms of hepatitis A include nausea, diarrhea, loss of appetite, vomiting, fatigue, fever abdominal pain, dark-colored urine, light or whitish colored bowel movements, and jaundice (a yellow color to the skin and/or eyes).
"Symptoms usually develop approximately one month after exposure to the virus, but can appear anywhere from 15-50 days after exposure," Maricopa County Public Health said.
According to Maricopa County Public Health, there is a two-week window during which a vaccine can prevent infection. That means those exposed on Tuesday, June 18, can get a shot through Tuesday, July 2. If you do not have insurance, you can go online to www.MCHepA.org to find a vaccination clinic. Be sure to tell the clinic about your possible exposure.
Hepatitis A is a virus that targets the liver.
"It is spread by eating food, drinking water or touching surfaces that have been contaminated with stool from an infected person, such as someone not properly washing their hands," Maricopa County Public Health explained.
Maricopa County Public health said people who ate at Genghis Grill only on the dates listed above might have been exposed. Genghis Grill is the only Tempe Marketplace restaurant affected and is working with the department to determine the source of the infection.
According to Maricopa County Public Health, the county is part of a larger statewide and nationwide outbreak of hepatitis A.
The people most at risk are those who inject illegal drugs or drugs without a prescription, those who are homeless or experiencing unstable housing, and those recently released from jail or prison. People in those high-risk groups who are not vaccinated are advised to find a clinic.
