PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A new study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association shows that breast cancer is more deadly in men than in women.
The study found that around 86.4% of women survive breast cancer, where only 45.8% of men survive breast cancer.
According to the study, which was conducted by Vanderbilt University Medical Center, breast cancer is "undertreated" in men. That means it's usually caught later than in women, giving the cancer more time to develop.
"I still think that there is a lot of vague information out there for men. And it's not emphasized," said Dr. Albert Wendt, a breast cancer expert at the University of Arizona Cancer Center at Dignity Health-St. Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center.
Wendt says many men aren't checking for abnormalities in their breasts.
"And so if you aren't suspecting it, you maybe will overlook symptoms in the breast area a little while longer," Wendt said.
Men with a family history of breast cancer or a specific gene mutation are more at risk of breast cancer.
Breast cancer patient Mike Cucharo said he initially didn't realize men could get that kind of cancer, and initially thought a lump in his breast had been caused by blood pressure medication.
"I thought, 'What are you kidding me? Breast cancer? I'm a guy. Guys don't get breast cancer,'" Cucharo said.
Cucharo needed surgery, followed by chemotherapy and radiation. Luckily, Cucharo's outlook is now positive, and he says more men need to familiarize themselves with their breasts and get them checked out before it's too late.
"I'm not going to hide from it," Cucharo said. "If anything, I'm going to go out and become an advocate for screening and paying attention and realizing that lumps are not supposed to be there."