TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - New school year. Same old habit.
Or so that's what some students caught vaping at Mountain Pointe High School in Phoenix may have thought after returning from summer break.
In the first two weeks of school, 13 students were suspended for vaping at the high school. A total of 26 students were busted across the Tempe Unified High School District.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 30% of high school students in the U.S. report having used e-cigarette products, up 6% from last year.
Experts say nicotine masked in watermelon, mint and other flavors entices teens into a lifetime of addiction.
Football coach Eric Lauer has been going the extra yard off the field to help combat the increase in the Tempe district, helping launch the "Vanish the Vape," campaign.
"Parents know what their kids are doing. We don't want to alienate ourselves from school and home. We want to make this a partnership and deterring their kids from vaping," said Coach Lauer.
So far, the campaign has reduced vaping at Tempe high schools by 40%. Thanks to their recent crackdown on vaping, so far this week, there have been no students caught vaping at Mountain Pointe High School.