Some parents in Phoenix are using a new "smart thermometer" that helps track flu and cold symptoms.

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Trying to figure out how your family is going to handle flu season? Want to know how many kids in your child's grade are sick with the flu?

There's an app for that.

Kinsa, a company that tracks health trends nationwide partnered with Lysol to give schools free smart thermometers to hand out to parents. The smart thermometer uses Bluetooth technology to sync to the free Kinsa app (available for both iOS and Android) on a parent's smartphone. 

Kinsa says its goal is to help parents "see helpful stats on the common symptoms going around, and what diagnoses other parents are reporting," according to the company's website. "Kinsa has created the world’s first real time detection and response communication system to understand where illness is spreading and connect people to the products, services, and information that will help them get better."

This is the fifth year for Kinsa's nationwide FLUency program, but this is the first year Alhambra Traditional School near 27th Avenue and Bethany Home Road signed up to participate.

Out of the 800 students enrolled, only 100 smart thermometers have been passed out to families. Parents voluntarily take their child's temperature and click on the symptoms listed on the app. The data is then aggregated to build a picture of what's happening at the school.

ATS parents just got their free smart thermometers on Friday, so the school nurse hasn't seen any data yet. Once families start using the thermometer and app, the school nurse can see a chart showing the number of sick students by grade level. Parents can, too.

Dr. David Bolman and the University of Advanced Technology in Tempe said as with any app, it's important to read and understand Kinsa's privacy policy and to know that it's possible for hackers to get their hands on your information.

"It's the same kind of thing with Kinsa as it is with Apple Watch, Fitbits, all those devices," he explained. "All those devices collect that same type of information, and we have to take wise steps to make sure that our software is up to date, our hardware is up to date, and we know who we're sharing it with and, if we're not comfortable, turn it off." 

SCHOOLS PASSING OUT FREE THERMOMETERS TO PARENTS

Imagine Avondale in Avondale

Canon Elementary in Black Canyon City

Freedom Elementary in Buckeye

Eagle Ridge Elementary in north Phoenix

Magma Ranch in Florence

Greenbrier Elementary in Glendale

Keller Elementary in Mesa

Porter Elementary in Mesa

Hermosa Elementary in Mesa

Sonoran Science Academy in Peoria

Alhambra Traditional School in Phoenix

Byron A. Barry School in Phoenix

Cartwright Early Childhood Center Phoenix

Eagle College Prep in Phoenix

Silvestre S. Herrera School in Phoenix

Mountain View Elementary in Prescott Valley

Sandpiper Elementary School in Scottsdale

Thatcher Elementary School in Thatcher

 

