PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) – Seven Arizona counties currently are facing a hepatitis A outbreak. Two inmates earlier this year were diagnosed with hepatitis A.
There were 19,029 cases across the United States, however states such as California and Utah have entirely eradicated the disease where as it is only increasing in Arizona.
According to the Arizona Department of Health Services (AZDHS), there have been 339 cases of hepatitis A in Arizona since November 1, 2018. Most of the cases leading to hospitalization.
Hepatitis A is a vaccine preventable disease of the liver that can cause mild to severe illness. It stems from the disease hepatitis A virus (HAV).
It has been the cause of two deaths this year in Arizona, according to the CDC.
This is a communicable disease spread through fecal-oral route. The Mayo Clinic recommends practicing good hygiene.
Most individuals effected are homeless, may be drug users or unable to access sanitary water. If interested in the hepatitis A vaccination, look for a location near you here.
The World Health Organization states that anyone can be at risk who has: poor sanitation, lack of safe water, use of recreational drugs, living in a household with an infected person, being a sexual partner of someone with acute hepatitis A infection or travelling to areas of high endemicity without being immunized.
Symptoms can be yellowing of skin, jaundice, fatigue, stomach pain and nausea.
Administering one dose of single-antigen hepatitis A vaccine can control outbreaks and protect healthy individuals mostly up to 11 years, according to the CDC.
It is essential to raise awareness about these diseases, promote sanitary conditions for out citizens and offer vaccines if desired.
(1) comment
Do we think this may be related to the mass influx of unhealthy asylum seekers flooding over the border?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.