SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center is using new imaging technology that protects doctors and patients from dangerous radiation.
The old technology left doctors and patients exposed to radiation for hours. This new technology doesn't use radiation, which means it could protect doctors from serious health issues like cancer in the long run. "Radiation exposure with its consequences can be disastrous to doctors and staff," HonorHealth surgeon Venkatesh Ramaiah Ramaiah said.
The technology also has benefits for patients. "It reduces time in the operating room, therefore allows the patient to recover faster," Ramaiah explained, calling the new imaging technology a "game changer" and "groundbreaking." It can be used on patients who have aneurysms in any part of the body below the arm.
HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center is the only hospital in Arizona, and one of the few in the country that has implemented the new imaging technology. The technology provides a 3D image instead of a 2D image.