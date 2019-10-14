SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Hold the cheese.
That’s what a Scottsdale doctor and thousands of other medical professionals are asking people to do. They are calling on the FDA to put breast cancer warning labels on dairy cheese products.
Scottsdale physician Dr. Deborah Wilson is part of a committee of 12,000 doctors nationwide to get cheese manufacturers to include warnings on their products after she says several studies from the National Cancer Institute have shown a link between breast cancer and dairy products.
“Particularly it’s American cheese, cheddar cheese and cream cheese. So they looked at women who eat more than one serving of high fat dairy a day and they compared it to women who eat less than one serving a day, big difference,” said Dr. Wilson.
She says eating fatty cheeses resulted in an increased risk of developing breast cancer by 53%.
Dairy products contain traces of estrogens from cows, and as milk is converted to cheese, the estrogens are more concentrated. Estrogen and insulin-like growth components in dairy could be the reason for the increased risk.
“High levels of estrogen for long periods of time are known to increase the risk of breast cancer,” said Dr. Wilson.
Dr. Wilson recommends if you are going to eat cheese, to do so in moderation and choose organic.
“I would say cut down,” said Dr. Wilson.
“To ensure that Americans understand the potential significant risks and resulting long-term costs of consuming dairy cheese products, the FDA should ensure that the notice above is prominently placed on product packaging and labeling for all dairy cheese products,” per the petition.
The petition was filed purposely during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, breast cancer is among the most common causes of death in women.