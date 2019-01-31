SCOTTSDALE (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Scottsdale company is translating brainwaves into musical notes to treat stress and PTSD.
Cereset attaches sensors to a patient’s head, and using a patented method, the company says they’re able to turn the brain waves those sensors pick up into sounds from different instruments. They then play the notes back to the patient in real time.
Cereset’s founder, Lee Gerdes, says people experiencing PTSD and stress often have overactivity on one side of their brain. The therapy is supposed to balance out the activity and calm the patient.
"We echo the dominant frequency in the middle, and then as it receives that frequency, it resonates with it, or it builds on it, and as it builds on it, it balances itself," Gerdes said.
Gerdes founded Cereset after a mugging left him with PTSD and he needed a way to cope.
“I’m here dedicating my life out of gratitude,” Gerdes said. “To help people.”
Former NFL lineman Dave Diaz-Infante says the therapy has helped him de-stress. Diaz-Infante played in the '90s and early 2000s, and says his high-pressure career left his mind feeling jumbled.
“I just thought that’s the way I was. Somewhat quick-tempered. Emotional. Everything I did was hard,” Diaz-Infante said. “Almost four years now since my first session, and I feel like I’m as sharp as ever.”
Gerdes says around 130,000 people have used the technology so far.
Cereset’s therapy isn’t regulated by the FDA and is classified as a “brain relaxation device.”
