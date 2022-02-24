PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Psychologists say anxiety is seeing an increase as masks are coming off. People have gotten used to covering their faces for two years to limit the spread of COVID-19. Many employers are not just bringing people back into the office again, but offices also make masks optional in the workplace. Doctors call it "no mask anxiety."
Mask-less fears
According to the American Psychological Association, nearly half Americans say they have concerns about our "return to normal." The anxiety is twofold as employees return to work full time and enter a public space without masks. It can create an uneasy feeling similar to breaking a habit. Still, for others, face-coverings have become like a security blanket, helping to deal with a form of social anxiety.
People will also start to feel anxious about having to wear professional clothes again,, having to wear makeup maybe they've put on some weight since coworkers have seen them. Scottsdale-based clinical psychologist Dr. Laura Stewart says it's all about structure.
"The mask issue is something totally different. It's really kind of a 'trust' and 'do I feel safe issue,'" said Stewart. "I think that's when those tools come in place, the very basic tools of being mindful of your breath, being mindful of three stationary things around you, it's very classic cognitive behavioral therapy."
What are some ways to ease that anxiety?
Doctors suggest giving yourself a little more time with self-care, things like applying your makeup, becoming well-dressed, and putting your best foot forward about the situation. "You give yourself that time so that when you do walk out that door, that you feel like this is you, this is me coming to work, this is as much as I can control myself and my environment for today," Stewart said.