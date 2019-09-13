CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Chandler's new Phoenix ER & Medical Hospital, the first "micro-hospital" of its kind in Arizona, is a place that could change the face of health care and how patients are treated.
Dr. Ronald Genova and six other physicians opened the patient-friendly facility off Dobson and Queen Creek roads a few months ago as an alternative to the Valley's big corporate hospitals.
It's for those who are perhaps too sick for urgent care but not sick enough to go to a traditional hospital.
[WATCH: "We need to get the personal back into medicine."]
"You truly need those advanced hospitals for the sickest of the sick," Genova said. "But if you're not that sick, you don't have to be with the sickest of the patients, so we think this is a better service for our community."
The micro-hospital is run by doctors and can offer more services than an urgent care.
Phoenix ER & Medical Hospital has about 80 percent of the services you'd find at a major medical center -- everything from CT scans, X-rays, and ultrasounds to state-of-the-art treatment rooms. There are even a handful of patient beds for overnight stays.
But what sets this place apart, according to staff members, is the amount of time they can spend comforting and caring for patients.
"We can hold a hand, comfort, rub a shoulder and tell them it's going to be OK," Julie Willoughby, a registered nurse, explained. "We help you feel better in every aspect of your health, not just put you in a room and run away."
The facility also promises shorter wait times -- 5 minutes or less, according to its website -- because it doesn't take patients from 911 ambulance services like traditional hospitals ERs do.
Because the micro-hospital is independently owned, it cannot accept Medicare and Medicaid. It does, however, welcome all other types of insurance and will treat patients who are not covered.
Doctors and nurses are on-site at Phoenix ER & Medical Hospital 24/7, unlike most urgent care centers.
"Right now, there's so much pressure to see more patients per hour, more productivity. The kinds of things that deal with economics of medicine [are] very de-personalizing," Genova said. "We need to get the personal back into medicine."