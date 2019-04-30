CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Five-year-old Gavin Palmer is ready for big boy school in Chandler, but his mom is concerned while at school learning math, he's also at risk for getting measles.
“It is scary,” said Heather Palmer. “We respect people’s choices, but there is a point at which those choices affect others, and I think we’re getting pretty close to that point.”
Palmer’s three kids are all vaccinated, but data from the Arizona Department of Health Services shows that isn't the case for all kindergartners.
According to their numbers, nearly 150 East Valley schools have 95% of their kindergartners or less vaccinated for MMR, and once that number falls under 95%, it doesn't fully protect a community from the disease.
The numbers show Mesa, Chandler, and Gilbert have the most at-risk schools for measles.
“I can’t believe people, in such a great number, choose not to,” said Palmer.
The graphs show an increase in exemptions due to personal beliefs. Arizona is one of only 17 states that allow those exemptions.
Brandy Williams now falls into that category.
“The manufacturers are getting away with literally murder,” said Williams.
“The fact that my son had a reaction from the vaccine was very devastating,” she said. “He is severely impacted by autism.”
She said her now 9-year-old son was a fully functioning baby but said he immediately had an adverse reaction to several vaccines, including MMR.
While science and doctors largely debunk vaccines as a cause for autism, she said she 100% believes it played a role in her son's disability.
“The fact that I witnessed what happened to my son, I don’t need a study for that. They’re not doing those studies for a reason,” Williams said.
We should note, Palmer’s 8-year-old son is also on the autism spectrum, but he was vaccinated, and she does not believe it played a part in his autism.
