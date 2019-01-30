(3TV/CBS 5) - Authorities have confirmed 40 cases of measles in an outbreak in the Northwest.
The cases are mainly centered around southwest Washington but also include one case each in Oregon and Seattle.
Of the confirmed cases, most patients are under age 10.
All but a handful were not immunized against the disease.
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee last week declared a state of emergency due to the outbreak.
Measles is a highly contagious disease that can be fatal in small children. Almost everyone who is not immune will get measles if they are exposed to the virus. 26 confirmed cases in our state creates an extreme public health risk that may quickly spread.https://t.co/c0T0W1huqa— Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) January 25, 2019
Two of the confirmed patients from southwest Washington traveled to Hawaii where they were quarantined.
A third person was contagious while on a trip to Bend, Oregon.
Authorities believe no one was exposed to the measles in Hawaii.
