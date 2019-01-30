Measles generic

Measles is a viral illness that is the most contagious disease on Earth.

(3TV/CBS 5) - Authorities have confirmed 40 cases of measles in an outbreak in the Northwest.

The cases are mainly centered around southwest Washington but also include one case each in Oregon and Seattle.

Of the confirmed cases, most patients are under age 10.

All but a handful were not immunized against the disease.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee last week declared a state of emergency due to the outbreak.

Two of the confirmed patients from southwest Washington traveled to Hawaii where they were quarantined.

A third person was contagious while on a trip to Bend, Oregon.

Authorities believe no one was exposed to the measles in Hawaii.

