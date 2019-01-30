PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona law states that children are required to get vaccinations to attend public schools.
But it's not exactly mandatory.
Arizona is one of 15 states that have a personal belief exemption that allows parents to "opt out" by filling out a form.
[RELATED: Some states allow parents to get out of vaccinations. Then this happens]
Dr. Rebecca Sunenshine is Maricopa County's medical director for disease control.
She said the number of Arizona parents not immunizing their children is on the rise, and it's putting our community at risk.
"If we see even one case of measles in one of our schools that have less than 95 percent of children vaccinated, measles will spread quickly," Sunenshine explained. "We're bound to see something a lot like what Oregon and Washington are seeing now."
So far, there have been 38 confirmed cases of measles in Clark County, Washington, and 13 suspected cases.
[RELATED: What you need to know about measles as the virus spreads across the country]
Arizona's anti-vaccine movement has grown steadily over the years despite pleas from public health officials that immunizations are the best way to protect the public.
A number of Arizona anti-vaccine groups have popped up on Facebook.
Reanna Zyla of Prescott said that parents have the right to do what they think is best for their children.
"I don't think we have enough information given to us as parents about the side effects that can happen when a child is vaccinated," Zyla said. "In my opinion, I'm doing my kids a favor because if they do contract the disease naturally, then they are going to have immunity for the rest of their life."
"We're in a position now where fewer than 95 percent of our kindergartners are immune to measles, and that 95 percent is a very hard line that the community needs to protect our children -- and all of us -- from having a measles outbreak that spreads rapidly."
[RELATED: As vaccination rates drop, Maricopa County schools lose 'herd immunity' (Aug. 10, 2018)]
[AND THIS: More kids are going without vaccines in parts of Phoenix area (Nov. 21, 2018)]
Arizona has seen its share of measles cases. In July 2016, the largest outbreak in the country happened here before some workers at a federal immigration detention center refused to get vaccinated.
State lawmakers are now debating several vaccine-related bills, including one that would require the risks and benefits of a vaccine be disclosed to parents.
There is also a bill, HB2162, that would remove parents' ability to opt out of vaccines for personal reasons.
Maricopa County offers free immunizations. Click here for information and clinic locations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.