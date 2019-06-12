OMAHA, NE (KMTV) – Most people don't think twice about getting behind the wheel several times a day. Those who have diabetes, however, have to — every time.
"I get in, and I have my sugar checker, which is right here, and I check my sugar," explained Jackson Allred.
The 16-year-old has Type 1 diabetes. Checking his blood sugar each time he gets behind the wheel is part of his daily driving routine.
"If I'm good, I can go," Jackson said. "If I'm low, I've got to wait."
Jackson's body doesn't create insulin, which can create complications while on the road if his blood sugar is too high or too low.
"[With] high blood sugar, my vision goes blurry, and my reflexes and stuff isn't (sic) as good," he said.
On average, "normal" blood sugar ranges from 70 to 150. Anything below or above that range is considered unsafe to drive.
"When I'm low, it usually takes 15 to 20 minutes to get me up, or I have to have someone come pick me up," Jackson said, explaining that driving for people with Type 1 diabetes requires flexibility.
"It takes me a little longer, so I have to plan ahead a little bit," he said. "So, let's say I'm going to practice before my game. I have to give myself an extra 30 minutes or so, just in case I'm high or low."
Lindi Janulewicz deals with the same thing. She was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes when she was 3 years old. She said she's been in situations where she thought she was fine to drive, but she wasn't.
"I was working a home show at the CHI Health Center, and I'd had a low day," she recalled. "I was working hard, moving furniture, doing a lot of things for our business, and I left to meet my family at a restaurant, and I don't remember leaving. And I don't remember anything until I pulled over at Creighton."
Technology helps people like Janulewicz and Jackson monitor their blood sugar.
"So, when I look at my [insulin] pump, it also talks to my continual glucose monitor … they're friends and they Bluetooth back and forth to each other," Janulewicz explained. "So, my pump has my blood sugar on it and it shows the little graph just like my phone does and my watch does."
Janulewicz and Jackson both always have snacks on hand in case their blood sugar needs a boost.
Diabetes is an almost invisible disease that many people don't ever think about, but it affects nearly 1 million American and their families.
"It's somebody with two or three cell phones, and they're trying to concentrate on the cell phone and try and drive at the same time, and when a person with Type 1 diabetes has higher blood sugars, their mind can't just process like normal people can," Ken Allred, Jackson's dad, explained. "We as parents started to do driving with him alongside driver's ed. That was the first thing we did, made sure he checked his blood sugar."
"I'm driving with … my 5-year-old daughter," Janulewicz said. "I have that responsibility and I have the responsibility towards the other passengers on the road."
In addition to checking their blood sugar before driving, the American Diabetes Association suggests people with diabetes check their blood sugar at regular intervals during long trips. It also advises regular eye exams to watch for diabetes-related vision problems.
The American Diabetes Association and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration teamed up to put together a safety brochure.
