PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - HopeFest Phoenix is a one-day event where guests can be connected to over 150 service agencies that provide free care and services.
The event is March 23 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the campus of North Phoenix Baptist Church located at 5757 N Central Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85012.
HopeFest will feature the following services and more:
-Healthcare services such as primary medical exams, cardiology, women's health and more
-Dental services such as primary exams and cleanings
-Foster care and child welfare information
According to HopeFest organizers, although the event is only one day, they are working to connect individuals and families to ongoing resources that can meet their specific needs.
Since 2012, HopeFest Phoenix has provided series to over 100,000 of the working class in Arizona.
For a full list of services provided and more information about HopeFest Phoenix you can visit their website here.
