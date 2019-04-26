PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Officials with the Maricopa County Department of Public Health say they are working closely with HonorHealth to investigate a possible case of tuberculosis at its Scottsdale Shea facility.
“We have not been able to confirm the diagnosis, but because TB cannot be ruled out, we are recommending that exposed patients at high risk be offered preventive treatment to protect them from severe disease,” said Dr. Rebecca Sunenshine, who is the medical director for disease control for Maricopa County Department of Public Health.
Officials say out of an abundance of caution for patients that could be at risk, MCDPH has made the recommendation that patients who believe they have been exposed receive a TB evaluation and, if appropriate, preventive treatment.
Officials with HonorHealth say the likelihood that patients were exposed to TB is low. They report the potential exposure was contained to a limited area and limited number of people.
Tuberculosis is a potentially serious infectious bacterial disease that mainly affects the lungs. Most people infected with the bacteria that cause tuberculosis don't show symptoms.
