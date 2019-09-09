PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A grassroots group called Healthcare Rising Arizona wants to put an initiative on next year's ballot that it says is designed to improves health and hospital care in Arizona.
The measure covers four key issues, according to the organization's website.
Surprise billing: Protects Arizonans against surprise medical bills from out-of-network providers and requires refunds if patients are overcharged
Infection control: Requires private hospitals to meet national safety standards regarding hospital-acquired infections and gives the state Department of Health Services the authority to impose civil penalties if hospitals fail to meet those standards
Fair pay: Gives direct care hospital workers a 5% wage increase each year for four years (including nurses, aides, technicians, janitorial and housekeeping staff, social workers, and nonmanagerial administrative staff)
Pre-existing conditions: Bans discrimination based on pre-existing conditions so people in Arizona can count on getting affordable healthcare coverage
"I feel that the hospitals do a great job at what they do," said Josh Hernandez, who is registered nurse in Phoenix. "I just feel that there could be improvements made that help protect patients better than what we currently have."
The Arizona Hospital and Healthcare Association is opposed to the initiative and critical of the fact that Healthcare Rising Arizona receives funding from a healthcare worker's union in California.
AzHHA released this statement:
'Healthcare Rising Arizona' is the moniker being used for the ballot initiative group that is California's Service Employees International Union-United Healthcare Workers (SEIU-UHW).
This California-based union, famous for picketing hospitals, is asking Arizonans to vote for an initiative that won't improve their healthcare and will end up costing them more. Moreover, it has a track record of using ballot initiatives not to improve healthcare in Arizona, but to leverage its bargaining position with California hospitals.
This proposed initiative not only would increase patient costs across the board to cover new administrative burdens in reporting and a mandatory increase in healthcare workers' salaries, but it also purports making improvements that the federal government, the State of Arizona and leading local healthcare partners are already providing.
Healthcare Rising Arizona needs to get 237,000 signatures by next July to get its initiative on the November 2020 ballot.