PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - In Arizona, clear skies can quickly turn to towering walls of dust. And it turns out, that the stuff floating in that airborne dirt can make you sick with Valley fever.
“The dust storms, those are the times of the year when we see an uptick in these cases,” said Dr. Veenu Gill, an infectious disease physician in Glendale.
Valley fever is caused by a fungus found in Southwestern soil.
“Dust storms, they basically will kick up the dirt and soil that carry the spores of this fungal infection. So the more people are exposed to it, the higher the chances that they will get it,” Gill said.
People with weakened immune systems are most likely to fall sick.
“Usually people who have symptoms of fever and cough that don’t get better after a couple of days or that do not respond to standard treatment for pneumonia – they should all be tested for Valley fever,” Gill said.
But luckily, it isn’t contagious.
“So someone, whoever acquires Valley fever, does not have the risk of spreading to their family members or their children at home,” Gill said.
And while it’s tough to prevent it, it is treatable with antifungal medication.
“If we catch it early and treat it enough, then the symptoms will resolve in four to six weeks of treatment,” Gill said. “However, if it goes untreated, they may keep on progressing for several months to years.”
