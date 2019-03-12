PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Gov. Doug Ducey just signed a bill to expand the options Arizonans have for health insurance.
The legislation will increase the amount of time a person can be on a short-term insurance plan from six months to up to three years.
But not everyone is going to jump in line to sign up.
Some health advocacy groups claim the new law will do more harm than good.
Several medical professionals gathered at the Capitol Tuesday to speak out against the legislation.
Critics said it's just a way to get around the Affordable Care Act and its requirement that insurance companies must cover patients with pre-existing conditions.
The Arizona Department of Insurance released this statement:
"Short term (sic) medical plans are not a threat to Arizona citizens as long as they come with the proper disclosures outlining the specifics of those plans to consumers.
"SB1109 includes a requirement for disclosure of the exclusions and limitations of the policy both on the fact page of the policy and on the application for coverage. We believe that these disclosures will provide Arizona consumers with the information they need to make an informed buying decision.
"Consumers should have choice in the healthcare (sic) marketplace. If a consumer chooses a short term (sic) plan that comes with the appropriate disclosures, it is not the role of government to second guess that consumer's choice."
Avondale mom Karen Alaniz is worried about how the new law could impact her 15-year old son, Michael, who needs constant medical attention. He was born with a number of heart problems.
"What if we can't afford to keep our home? What if we can't afford to give Michael the care that he needs?" asked Alaniz. "Should we have to choose? Should we have to choose between Michael's healthcare and our future and family's survival?"
Right now, the family's health insurance covers most of Michael's care, but the Avondale school teacher said if her situation changes and she's forced to buy a short-term health plan, it could put her kid's health at risk.
"That is just a stress that is completely overwhelming, and I'm not the only one," said Alaniz. "There are hundreds and thousands of families in my exact situation, where every day we're dealing with our children's healthcare, but more, we're dealing with the money and financial aspect."
Supporters of the short-term health insurance plans claim say they provide another more affordable option than what Obamacare offers.
Patrick Ptak, a spokesman for the governor's office, released the following statement.
“Governor Ducey strongly supports ensuring that Arizonans with preexisting (sic) conditions have access to affordable, quality health care. This legislation simply provides consumers additional options to choose from in the health care market. It does not limit health care nor does it jeopardize plans already in place.”
Alaniz said the plans may be misleading and don't cover many pre-existing conditions.
"This is not something my family would be interested in purchasing because it's like a patch on a tire that you're hoping will work, but it won't sustain. It will eventually give out."
