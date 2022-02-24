PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- There is an alarming new trend of teens self-diagnosing mental health disorders all through a social media app. Doctors and therapists, alongside Banner Health, say TikTok videos are convincing kids they have ADHD, anxiety, and even depression when they don't.
The clinical director at Evolve Counseling, Michael Klinkner, says more people are coming into his office already diagnosing themselves and deciding what their problems are based on the TikTok videos they have watched. For example, if a kid watches a video of a girl pointing out reasons why she has anxiety, the viewer may relate to only one of those reasons but then convince themselves they then have anxiety.
Klinkner says it is dangerous. So much so Banner Health put out a warning to parents about the issue, saying there has been an "explosion" of Tourette-like tics. In every single case, it was linked to watching a TikTok video about people with Tourette Syndrome. "After a series of individualized treatment plans and two weeks off of TikTok, the patients were back to normal—the tics were gone—showing just how powerful and influential these TikTok videos can be," the article stated.
"When things go on for an hour or an hour and a half in chunks at a time that's when we start to see some of these detrimental effects because you're so narrow and focused in and zoomed in and you just got stuck in there and that's almost when it's like a trance-like state where they get so sucked into it. And that's when they're in that echo chamber where they are convinced they have these problems," Klinkner said. He says it is normal to have some anxious, sad, or down moments but says kids are becoming too easily influenced by the videos they are seeing.
"What happens is because it's not being presented as normalized, it's being put there are problematic and because it's a TikTok influencer they are sort of like someone who the teen looks up to so they will then want to take on these traits to be more like that person," Klinkner explained.
What should parents do?
Klinkner says these videos aren't always a bad thing. "It may not be inherently bad because if you're bringing awareness to problems, there are a lot of good upsides to that." He says you can protect your kids from this by limiting the amount of time they spend on their phones. But he also says to listen to your kids and seek professional help if they are presenting symptoms.
"The first step is to talk to your parents about it or talk to a trusted adult that you were worried about the symptoms you're having," Klinkner said. "You can also go to your school counselor or school resources or church resources. Maybe you do eventually need professional mental health, and that's okay, but don't just jump straight to there."