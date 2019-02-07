PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Babies with congenital heart diseases at Phoenix Children's Hospital graduated from a monitoring program with a ceremony Wednesday morning.
The babies, all under the age of 2, were part of the Cardiac High Acuity Monitoring Program for Infants and Newborns (CHAMPION). The program is one of only 68 inter-stage monitoring programs in the country.
The program accepts infants with the most severe type of congenital heart disease with single ventricle physiology.
The team at Phoenix Children's Hospital cares for the babies and monitors their progress at home.
Babies who have graduated from the program have undergone two of three complex surgeries.
By the end of the third procedure, all deoxygenated blood should flow passively through the lungs.
CHAMPION Graduation is a celebration of some of Phoenix Children's toughest patients who have overcome enormous obstacles before their second birthdays.
