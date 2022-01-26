PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — When it comes to reducing tobacco use, Arizona is doing really well in one area but failing in others. That's according to a new report from the American Lung Association's State of Tobacco Control. The Grand Canyon State got an "A" for its law banning smoking in most public places and businesses, and that's due to smoking being illegal indoors in places like bars, restaurants, stores and government and private worksites.
However, the American Lung Association gave a failing grade to Arizona for its tobacco taxes, funding to prevent tobacco use and restricting flavored products. The state receives nearly $423 million in tobacco-related revenue but only uses $19.1 million for tobacco use prevention, which is about 30% of what the CDC recommends. The tax rate of $2 per pack of 20 and no taxes on cigars contributed to Arizona getting an "F" in taxes. The report said the state has a tax on smokeless tobacco and pipe tobacco. The state got an "F" for flavored tobacco products because there are no state laws or regulations for them, the organization said.
The report gave Arizona a "C" for its services to help people quit. The state has some counseling is covered and has an investment of $2.57 per smoker, higher than average.
The organization said more work in Arizona needs to be done to fight tobacco use. "While we have seen considerable progress in Arizona, tobacco use remains our leading cause of preventable death and disease, taking an estimated 8,250 lives each year," said JoAnna Strother, senior director of advocacy for the American Lung Association in Arizona. "Disturbingly, we also continue to see the unequal burden of tobacco use and exposure to secondhand smoke in communities experiencing health disparities."
Tobacco facts in Arizona
- Health care costs due to smoking: $2,383,033,467
- Adult smoking rate: 13.1%
- Adult tobacco use rate: N/A
- High school smoking rate: 5.3%
- High school tobacco use Rate: 20.7%
- Middle school smoking rate: 2.4%
- Smoking-attributable deaths: 8,250