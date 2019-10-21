FILE - In this July 10, 2017, file photo, activists protest against the Republican health care bill outside the offices of Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., and Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas on Capitol Hill in Washington. Arizona has quietly suspended its plans to require that about 120,000 people receiving Medicaid benefits work, volunteer or go to school. The state Medicaid program posted a notice on its website saying the work requirements are being delayed "as court cases in other states play out." The decision is a further setback to efforts by President Donald Trump and his allies in many Republican-led states to put conditions on low-income people seeking taxpayer funded benefits. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)