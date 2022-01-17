PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The country is facing a national blood shortage crisis, and hospitals are now forced to decide which patients are eligible for blood transfusions. As the blood supply reaches historic lows, advocates are pushing for restrictions to be lifted on gay and bisexual men donating blood.

"It is incredibly discriminatory, and it is also shamed based," said Jimmy Thomason, the executive director of Aunt Rita's Foundation.

The FDA rule restricts gay and bisexual men from donating blood if they had sex with men within the last three months. In 1983, during the epidemic's early years, the FDA banned all gay and bisexual men from giving blood. Restrictions have eased over the years, but advocates say it is not enough.

US blood supply ‘dangerously low,’ Red Cross says Centers across the country are reporting less than one day’s supply of certain types of blood.

"If it is viable blood, we should be able to use it. If someone wants to donate and knows that they are healthy, then they should go do that," said Thomason.

The CDC requires all donated blood to be tested for infectious diseases like HIV and Hepatitis C. The agency says the risk of acquiring HIV infection from a blood transfusion is 1 in 1.5 million. Organizations like Vitalant said they couldn't make any changes to rules without the green light from the FDA.

"Right now, the FDA has determined that the three-month deferral period is the proper time to allow those antibodies to test for," said Sue Thew.

Last week, a group of US senators sent a letter to the FDA urging them to replace the "discriminatory" rule.