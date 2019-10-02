PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- Health officials are reporting more cases of vaping-related illnesses in Arizona.
The Arizona Department of Health Services announced Wednesday that there are now seven respiratory illnesses in the state.
That is up from last month, where they reported three cases.
AZDHS added that patients have reported symptoms that include:
•cough, shortness of breath, or chest pain
•nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea
•fatigue, fever, or weight loss
AZDHS say its likely our state will see more cases until the exact cause is determined.
No deaths have been reported here in Arizona.
If you are experiencing symptoms consistent with vaping-related respiratory illness, AZDHS recommends to seek medical care immediately.
State healthcare providers should report suspected cases of vaping-related respiratory illnesses in hospitalized patients to the Poison Control at 1-800-222-1222.