Rain is in the forecast starting Sunday evening, but not all desert-dwellers are happy about it.
Believe it or not, rain has the potential to make more than a half million Arizonans sick. That’s the estimated number of people who suffer from asthma, and the change in weather is a trigger for an attack.
"I really don’t try to let it affect anything I do. If it does, I just take my inhaler and then pray for the best," said Kevin Ryan, Gilbert High School sophomore.
Ryan lives with asthma.
Two days ago, he was admitted to the hospital when he had a bad flair up.
"It’s hard to breath. It feels like you’re not getting air. You know how blood flows through your body? It feels like oxygen is not getting to your brain," said Ryan.
According to Cheri Thome, pediatric asthma program manager at Cardon Children’s Medical Center in Mesa, those like Ryan are on alert as moisture from Hurricane Rosa threatens to produce wet weather in the coming days.
"Rain brings particles like dust, pollen, mold, fungus, that they’re allergic to, and it can trigger their asthma," said Thome.
Asthma is a chronic illness of the lungs and causes swelling, inflatmation and mucus, which narrows the airways.
Some people are born with it, and others may not develop it until later in life.
"It can hit anybody," said Thome.
Thome urges those with asthma to take precautions.
"We recommend them staying indoors, keep their doors and windows closed during the storm, take their asthma controller medication," said Thome.
With this recent scare still top of mind, Ryan has this advice.
"If you feel like you’re having an asthma attack, just make sure you take care of it. Don’t wait because the longer you wait, the worse it can get," said Ryan.
