(3TV/CBS 5) - Without taking proper precautions, you might find yourself in a bone-chilling situation on the roads during this upcoming winter storm.
The Arizona Department of Transportation is informing motorists it’s always best to wait out severe weather. But if you need to hit the road, here are a few tips to help get you get to your destination safely.
- Plan your route in advance
ADOT encourages people to take time to check road closures before heading out. Be sure to tell someone where you’re going, when you’re going and how long it'll take you. Look up weather conditions before the drive.
- Fill up your tank
ADOT also recommends your tank be kept at least three-quarters full. You don’t want to find yourself running out of gas in the cold.
- Slow down
ADOT reminds everyone to “drive in the conditions you’re in,” and to leave extra space between your car and the vehicle in front of you.
- Make sure you’re keeping up with car maintenance
According to Desert Car Care of Chandler, there are some important steps to take to make sure your car is ready for the storm.
Tires: “Your front line attack for a steady grip on icy road surfaces,” according to the auto repair shop. Be sure to inspect your tires.
Headlights: Make sure the headlights on your car is clean to help reduce light illumination.
Heater: Flush the coolant and replace old thermostats.
Hoses: Have antifreeze on hand to keep your radiator hoses and radiator for expanding or cracking.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.