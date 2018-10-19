PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Seven people were taken to the hospital after a head-on crash in Phoenix on Friday night, firefighters said.
It happened around 8:30 p.m. at 27th Avenue and Indian School Road.
Firefighters said there were six people who were immediately driven to the hospital, meaning their injuries are likely serious or critical.
The seventh person, a 48-year-old man, was driven to the hospital in stable condition.
Two other people said they didn't want to take an ambulance to the hospital.
Police have not said what led up to the crash.
The six people with serious injuries are a 27-year-old man, a 20-year-old woman, a 23-year-old man, a 24-year-old man, a 70-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl, firefighters said.
The intersection is expected to be restricted for hours.
