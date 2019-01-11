PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) − A head-on collision has left a woman and man hospitalized in Phoenix early Friday morning.
The crash happened near 19th and Dunlap avenues around 12:30 a.m.
According to police, a young woman crossed into oncoming traffic and collided head-on with another vehicle.
Police said both drivers were transported to a local hospital.
The woman suffered life-threatening injuries and a young man had serious injuries.
Police on scene told Arizona's Family that impairment is suspected in regards to the young woman.
However, the investigation is still ongoing and further details are expected later Friday morning.
Dunlap Avenue was closed between 19th and 17th avenues while detectives investigated. It has since reopened.
