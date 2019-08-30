PHOENIX (3TV/CBS ) – After being arrested on felony DUI charges in May, the executive director of the Arizona State Board for Charter Schools has tendered his resignation.
In the letter Charles Tack submitted to board president Kathy Senseman, he said his resignation will be effective Oct. 4, 2019.
Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers arrested Tack the night of May 20. They say he was driving the wrong way on Loop 202 in the area of Pecos Road when he sideswiped an oncoming vehicle.
[ORIGINAL STORY: Head of AZ charter school board faces DUI charges after wrong-way crash]
“[The other driver] stated she saw Tack approaching her head on and tried to swerve left to avoid him,” the arresting trooper wrote in Tack’s public court documents. “She stated that Tack also swerved the same direction and that they collided.”
Nobody was hurt in the wreck.
Tack had a clean record until that crash and his subsequent arrest.
According to DPS, Tack took two breath tests a little more than an hour after his arrest. Those tests put his blood alcohol content (BAC) at slightly more than 0.15. The legal definition of impaired in Arizona is 0.08. A level of 0.15 is the low end of extreme DUI.
Tack did not mention his DUI arrest in his short resignation letter, which is dated Aug. 20, 2019.
“Thank you for allowing me the opportunity to serve the Board in this capacity – it has truly been an honor,” he said.
According to Tack’s Linkedin profile, he has been the executive director of the Arizona State Board for Charter Schools since January.