PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – The executive director of the Arizona State Board for Charter Schools is facing felony DUI charges in the wake of a wrong-way crash police say he caused earlier this month.
The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office filed charges against Charles Tack last Thursday.
According to the court filing, Tack was drunk “while driving the wrong way on a highway,” on Monday, May 20, 2019.
Department of Public Safety troopers arrested Tack, 32, at about 8:30 p.m. after a crash on Loop 202 near Pecos Road, which is the site of freeway construction.
DPS says Tack’s vehicle sideswiped an oncoming vehicle in the eastbound lanes of Loop 202.
According to the probable cause for arrest statement, Tack was heading west when he crossed two lanes, drove into the eastbound shoulder and hit the barrier wall. He kept going, still heading west but now in the eastbound lanes and heading toward an oncoming vehicle.
“[The other driver] stated she saw Tack approaching her head on and tried to swerve left to avoid him,” the arrested trooper wrote in the probable cause statement. “She stated that Tack also swerved the same direction and that they collided.”
According to court documents, Tack pulled on to a closed westbound off-ramp.
“The witness who was following Tack stated that she thought he may flee the scene so she took his keys,” those documents say.
A trooper who spoke with Tack said not only could he smell alcohol on Tack’s breath but also Tack “stated that he had been drinking.”
According to DPS, Tack took two breath tests a little more than an hour after his arrest. Those tests put his blood alcohol content (BAC) at slightly more than 0.15. The legal definition of impaired in Arizona is 0.08. A level of 0.15 is the low of extreme DUI.
The judge at Tack's initial court appearance noted that Tack has no criminal record and released him on his own recognizance.
According to Tack’s Linkedin profile, he has been the executive director of the Arizona State Board for Charter Schools since January.
Created by 1994 legislation, the board oversees more than 500 charter schools throughout the state.
[RELATED: Arizona's wrong-way systems could soon expand Dec. 5, 2018]
(1) comment
How in this 8======D in this position ? Mormon I bet.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.