PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - For the first time, the wife and children spoke publicly about the life and their memories of Phoenix Police Cmdr. Greg Carnicle, who was shot and killed in March.
"I've always been proud of him," his wife, Ann, said.
With the wife in the middle and her four kids surrounding her, they talked to the media Friday afternoon at Phoenix Police Headquarters.
"He had lots of family and friends who loved him," Ann said.
The whole family emphasized how much Greg liked being out on the streets with his fellow officers.
"He hated being behind the desk," said Roni, Greg's daughter,. "He liked getting his hand in there and being closer to the community and officers."
The children said their father was always them for them. They didn't hear a lot of stories about him on the job because he kept work and family separate.
"He did a good job of separating the two to make sure he was fully present for the family," said Rachel.
For Greg and his family, faith is important. Greg and ann met at church and had confirmation classes together.
"So for seven years, our friendship built and grew in learning and growing in our faith together," Ann said.
"He was comedian. He was a tough guy. But he had lots of family and friends who loved him and hewas just a kind and caring man who no matter was around, they felt that," CiCi, Greg's daughter, said.
Back on March 29, Carnicle and several of his officers responded to a call about a fight among several roommates at a north Phoenix home. The situation escalated when one of the roommates slammed the door and then told the officers he couldn't leave. That's when he opened fire, hitting Carnicle and two other officers, Marissa Dowhan and Alicia Hubert.
Carnicle died at the hospital. Dowhan and Hubert were released from the hospital a few days later. Carnicle had been on the force for more than 30 years. He was supposed to retire in October. His kids say he had a countdown on his phone for his retirement. He and his wife were scheduling to go on a cruise in November.