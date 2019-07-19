PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The family of a 19-year-old killed by a driver last week is pleading for answers.
The crashed happened shortly after midnight on July 11 in the area of 56th Street and Mcdowell Road.
[WATCH: Family searching for answers after teen killed by hit-and-run driver in Phoenix]
Jordan Maxie was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police say the driver who hit him never stopped.
[ORIGINAL STORY: 19-year-old killed in east Phoenix hit-and-run crash]
"He was a very loving person, and he was full of life and joy," said his aunt, Teather Reid. "He loved to dance, he loved music, and he really did just love people in general."
Reid said Maxie recently turned 19, was working as an assistant manager at Family Dollar and started a motivational podcast.
"[We] definitely knew the path he was taking was to help motivate and just try to make a difference in the world," said Reid.
Reid said after this happened to Maxie, she noticed how many pedestrians have been hit by a car in the Phoenix area.
"I've noticed there's a high amount of hit and runs in that area. We know somebody knows something. They heard something. Maybe somebody saw something," Reid said. "That person's out there, they know they did it, and you know, maybe if they hear about it again and know he's a person and not just a pedestrian."
Maxie's family is hoping someone comes forward with information, or the suspect turns themselves in.
"You took part of our life. You took part of our family, and like I said, he was a person. He wasn't just a thing you hit on the side of the road, and you need to take responsibility for that," said Reid.
Phoenix police say that due to car parts left at the scene, they believe the suspect is in a dark-colored, possibly maroon, Toyota Scion.
Maxie's family said whoever has information leading to an arrest and conviction will receive a $2,000 reward.
(1) comment
When found,throw the book at him/her.
