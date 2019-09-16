GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 14-year-old Glendale girl.
Glendale police said Alicia Navarro, a Hispanic female, was last seen walking in the area of 45th Avenue and Rose Lane early Sunday morning.
According to Glendale Police, Navarro left a note for her parents saying she was leaving but would return.
The 14-year-old is possibly wearing the same sweatshirt in the photo above, a whitewash denim overall skirt and black and white sneakers.
Navarro is autistic. If you see her, please call 911 or 623-930-3000.