PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Tuesday is the last day the Arizona Public Service (APS) can’t cut power to customers behind on paying their summer utility bills.
However, APS officials stress delinquent customers don’t need to worry about getting service shut off Wednesday.
APS said there are currently 88,000 households behind on payments totaling $30 million owed. That’s three times more than the normal.
Annette Carrier, APS program manager said the earliest shut-offs can happen is mid-November.
Those who owe $300 or more are most at-risk for getting their power cut.
She said power shut offs won’t be a surprise to customers. They’ll have will have plenty of warning with multiple notices delivered before that happens.
Carrier said APS customers shouldn’t panic. Instead, use this week to take action now and call APS to let them know their situation.
Starting Wednesday, Carrier said customers with a bill greater than $75 will be automatically enrolled in a 4-month payment plan.
APS said they can extend it to six or eight months, but customers need to call to make those arrangements.
If you don’t make the 4-month payment plan on top of current bill owed, you could be at-risk of a shut off.
However, APS doesn’t want that to happen.
“So the most important thing for customers to know is that we will not immediately shut off starting Oct. 16.” said Carrier. “We are desperate to work with our customers.”
“Any payment is better than no payment,” she said.
“Keep trying. Reach out anyway you can. Don’t wait. Call us,” she added.
APS can be reached at 602-371-7171. (Click the phone number to call from this story your mobile device.)
St. Vincent De Paul is one of the resources that can help people with utility assistance.
However there’s a problem.
Cherylyn Strong, the director of St. Vincent De Paul’s resource center said demand is high and they’re running out of money to give to families needing help with their utility bills.
She said some who didn’t pay their bill over the summer may now be hundreds of dollars behind on top of their current electric bill.
“Unless the skies open up and somebody drops a fortune on us, we’re not able to assist people. That’s the fear and reality,” said Strong.
She’s bracing for a lot of people to come into the resource center this week because of APS.
“Don’t give up. Don’t sit at home with no utilities,” she advised. “You can end up homeless just because you can’t pay your utility bill. People can actually be evicted.”