PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The largest dispensary in Phoenix is now open in north Phoenix and they are offering a unique deal.
Mint Dispensary opened its third retail location at Bell and Cave Creek roads at 8 a.m. on Monday. To celebrate the new 5,000 square-foot retail location, there will be free food, free and discounted products and a free edible to anyone 21 and over who shows their COVID-19 vaccination card. That’s right, if you have received the COVID-19 vaccine, you will get a free edible on Monday only.
As recreation marijuana sales grow in Arizona, Mint is looking to hire dozens of people to fill positions in Tempe, Mesa and Phoenix.
The Mint opened its first store in Tempe in 2017 and a second location in 2018. They are open every day from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Click here for more information.