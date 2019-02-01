PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Campground reservations for one of Arizona's most beautiful places, the falls at Havasupai, open today.
Hikers from around the world make plans months in advance to make the 20-mile round trip trek to see the waterfalls.
Reservations for the highly sought after Havasupai and Havasu Falls campground open today, Feb. 1 at 8 a.m.
Reservations are made through the Havasupai website. Hikers must first make an account before making a reservation.
The reservations are open for the entire 2019 season which is from February 2019 to November 2019.
Last year, the entire season sold out on opening day so creating an account ahead of time is highly recommended.
The Havasupai Campground is on the Havasupai reservation in northern Arizona.
To create and account and make a reservation, go to havasupaireservations.com
