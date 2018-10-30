(3TV/CBS5) - On Halloween, there are usually the "cute" costumes, and then there are the "creepy" costumes.
We think we've found one of the creepiest of the season.
When a little girl named Maya went trick-or-treating in the Philippines this past weekend, she scared up a lot of reaction with her eerily realistic depiction of a headless child.
Maya's mom shared the video on social media and it immediately went viral.
The video shows Maya walking along in a pretty, floral party dress, while holding her "decapitated head" in her hands!
Maya's mom made the costume, which offers up a macabre optical illusion, thanks to fake arms and a taller-than-Maya torso.
But at first glance, it looks very, very, very real.
"My super adorable headless Maya," Maya's mom captioned the video.
To top things off, Maya has a makeshift candy-holder her hollow neck!
Happy Halloween!
SPOOKY: This 2-year-old girl's creepy headless costume just won Halloween 😱 https://t.co/8kEW1JCAFN pic.twitter.com/2EeDs4HVCz— CBS News (@CBSNews) October 30, 2018
